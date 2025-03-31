'Not Friends With Trisha…': When Nayanthara Admitted To Having 'Issues' With Kollywood Contemporary

Nayanthara and Trisha been a part of the film industry for quite some time. They have played all kinds of roles in her acting career and has established a strong name for herself in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films. In a old clip, Nayanthara had spoke about his relationship with Trisha and how it became the topic of the town.

Nayanthara on her equation with ‘colleague’ Trisha

In an interview with Vijay TV doing the late 2000s, Nayanthara said, “I think that doesn’t go down well with many, and they go on to term me as arrogant, etc… My point is rather simple… I only talk when there is something that is worth talking about. Honestly, for the first few days, we didn’t have any issues, and we used to talk normally. Suddenly, one nice day, she stopped communicating with me. In fact, if we were all together in a group, she would greet everyone but me. There was no argument or fight, but when it suddenly happens, I felt it too. If they have an issue, it is their issue.”

Nayanthara further added, “Friends is such a big word to use lightly. I am not friends with Trisha… we are acquaintances. There does seem to be issues between us, and it is like the age-old myth that women don’t click with other women. But seriously, I have no issues with her or anybody.” However, later in an interview with Indiaglitz, Trisha had denied any kind of professional dispute with actress Nayanthara.

What’s next for Nayanthara and Trisha?

Actress Trisha Krishnan has established herself as a leading actress in Tamil film industry. She is currently one of the bankable and stunning actors in Kollywood. From Thalaiva Rajinikanth to Vijay Sethupathi, from Megastar Chiranjeevi to Prabhas , she has worked with some of the top actors of South Indian Cinema and has won the hearts of netizens for her performances. She has several projects in the pipeline including Good Bad Ugly, Thug Life, Vishwambhara, Suriya 45 and Ram.

While Nayanthara has been praised by the critics for many of her roles, some of Nayanthara’s movies with her in the lead are considered to be on the top of the list. The Jawan actress has worked with renowned films.