Perusu X Review: Netizens Are Amazed To Watch Chandini Tamilarasan Starrer, Say 'Never Saw A Film With This Unique Point'

Tamil movie Perusu finally premiered on streaming platform after a month. The comedy starrer has left everyone in splits and many netizens soon took to social media to give their verdict.

Netizens react to Perusu

An X user named Gowri Aaradhana shared the poster of the film and wrote, “Recommended. Perusu now streaming on NetflixIndia”.

Another user wrote, “#Perusu - Has the point but OverLong! Concept wise surely an interesting one & film has a few fun sequences that click but beyond feels just trying to repeat the same having not much other plot points to explore & scenes going over-extended and dull…Cast per…Average”.

“#Perusu - Entertaining film. The concept is totally out of the box and the director should be appreciated for this idea. Never saw a film with this unique point and the comedy generated is totally situational. Should make more of these films. Watch it and have fun - steaming on Netflix”.

“#Perusu - Silly Comedy lane is must seen…..1st half full comedy. The 2nd half is repetitive….Overall should be seen”, wrote the third user.

Another user too wrote, “Adult Comedy. Interesting & unique 1 liner. Thr r lot of ROFL Scenes & equal amount of Dud scenes. Sunil leads d show. Vaibhav & other actors gud. Short film material. Timing comedy dialogues saved d film to a great extend. DECENT Fun Entertainer!”

All about Perusu

Helmed by Ilango Ramanathan, the film stars Chandini Tamilarasan, Niharika NM, Redin Kingsley, Vaibhav Reddy, Munishkanth, Sunil Reddy and Bala Saravanan among others.