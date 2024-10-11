sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:27 IST, October 11th 2024

Rajinikanth Fans Celebrate Vettaiyan Release With Dance, Crackers

Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan film, released on Thursday, sparked widespread celebrations in Tamil Nadu, with fans performing special rituals and bursting crackers.

Reported by: Asian News International
