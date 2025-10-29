Rajinikanth Fans Shocked After Buzz Around 'Thalaivar's' Retirement After Film With Kamal Haasan Solidifies

Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of his next, Jailer 2. Following the movie, the legendary cinema icon will be reuniting with Kamal Haasan after decades, for another project confirmed to be directed by Nelon Dilipkumar. However, in a shock for fans, the movie is said to be the last project of ‘Thalaivar’. While there is no confirmation from Rajinikanth or anyone from Tamil cinema, select local news outlets and social media are abuzz with the rumours, leaving the actor's fans in shock.

Rajinikanth has acted in over 170 films | Image: X

As per reports, the movie featuring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan would be a massive multistarrer, which has fuelled speculations that it would be the perfect sendoff for the megastar. Nelson Dilipkumar, of Jailer fame, will begin working on the script of the film soon, and the movie is expected to go on floors in 2027.

Before the film, Rajinikanth will be seen in Jailer 2, the shooting for which has already commenced. The movie is a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster and is expected to be released in 2027.

After Jailer 2, Rajinikanth has another project in the pipeline. Under Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International production, the movie will be directed by Sundar C. An official announcement of the film is yet to be made and is reported to take place later this week.



Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD Makers Spark Outrage Among Deepika's Fans, Here's Why

Advertisement

Rajinikanth recently completed 50 years in cinema | Image: X

The superstar is also reportedly a pivotal part in a Bollywood film. Rumour has it that Rajinikanth will collaborate with producer Sajid Nadiadwala for the Hindi project. Further details of the movie are being kept under wraps.



Also Read: FWICE Requests PM Modi To Honour Satish Shah With Posthumous Padma Shri

Rajinikanth was last seen in Coolie | Image: X

If reports are to be believed, Rajinikanth has four releases before his alleged retirement plans. Speculations have suggested that the actor wants his multistarrer with Kamal Haasan to be his final project before he bids adieu to his illustrious career.



Also Read: Bishnoi Gang Fires Shots At Singer Chani Nattan's House In Canada