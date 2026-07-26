'Sita' Sai Pallavi Turns Girl Next Door For Mani Ratnam's Film, Vijay Sethupathi Sports New Look In Leaked Pics

Sai Pallavi is all set to play the lead role of Goddess Sita in the upcoming mythological adaptation Ramayana. The movie has been mounted on a huge budget and part 1 of the duology is all set to hit the big screens on Diwali later this year. Shooting on Ramayana Part 1 is complete, and as the film has entered its crucial post-production, promotions have also started. The much-awaited trailer has been screened for select audiences in India and some footage was also showcased at the San Diego Comic Con recently.

Sai's role as Sita is being closely watched, especially after the actress' Telugu-like Hindi accent has invited criticism. As Ramayana is all set to enter its final leg soon, Sai continues to film for director Mani Ratnam's untitled next opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Fresh pictures of the cast and crew have leaked online, giving fans a glimpse of the actors' looks in the movie.

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Several behind-the-scenes images from the shoot have surfaced online, offering fans a glimpse of the lead pair filming on the iconic Howrah Bridge in Kolkata. In the viral pictures, Sai Pallavi is seen dressed in a maroon maxi dress, while Vijay Sethupathi sports a clean-shaven look. The duo appears to be filming an emotional romantic sequence as they walk across one of the city's iconic landmarks. Director Mani Ratnam can also be seen in one of the stills directing his actors from behind the camera.

Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi snapped filming in Kolakata | Image: X

This project marks the first time the two actors are sharing the screen in a lead-pair collaboration. Ratnam has directed Vijay in the 2018 thriller Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and will direct Sai Pallavi for the first time in this yet untitled film. The music of Vijay, Sai Pallavi and Ratnam's forthcoming film is scored by AR Rahman.