Test X Review: Nayanthara, R Madhavan And Siddharth Starrer Garners Mixed Reviews, Netizens Say 'Overly Dramatic'

Tamil sports drama Test starring R Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth in key roles premiered on streaming giant Netflix today, ie, on April 4. Fans who were eagerly waiting for their favourite stars soon took to social media platforms to give their verdict.

Netizens reaction to Test

The star studded cast has has been grabbing the headlined ever since its announcement. Now with its release, the film has been getting mixed reviews. One user wrote, “#Test is completely OUT OF FORM in terms of entertainment and engagement. Filled with flaws, this #Sashikanth directorial manages to grip you for just a few scenes, while the rest of the film remains below par. Performance wise, it is a decent show, #RMadhavan is wasted, he is such a good performer, but this role limits him very much, although he has done a good job, #Nayanthara shines and delivers a solid act, #Siddharth is sincere, #MeeraJasmine is appropriate with her act.”

Another user wrote, “#Test - A Sports based drama with family sentiment. Slow first half, poor screenplay and BGM. Watchable worth only for maddy and nayan.Verdict: A Average Game.Rating : 2.5/5”.

“Watch #TEST, a gripping drama that follows the story of a group of individuals who will stop at nothing to achieve their goals!”, wrote the third user.

All about Test

Test is helmed by S. directed by S. Sashikanth, co-written by Suman Kumar and produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra under YNOT Studios. Apart from R Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth, the film also features Meera Jasmine, Kaali Venkat, Nassar, Vinay Varma and Aadukalam Murugadoss among other.