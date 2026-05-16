Hamza From Meesho: Ram Charan Brutally Trolled For New 'Caveman' Look
Ram Charan debuted his new look on the streets of Mumbai on Friday, before kickstarting Peddi promotions. However, the actor's long hairstyle was met with backlash online.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Ram Charan was spotted on the streets of Mumbai on Friday evening. The actor was spotted exiting a salon in the city along with a celebrity hairdresser. Videos of the Peddi actor from the city have gone viral online. However, Ram Charan's new look also invited trolling from a section of netizens.
Ram Charan's long hair looks trolled
On May 15, Ram Charan was spotted in a new long hair look in Mumbai. The actor, who is awaiting the release of his film Peddi, got a fresh hairstyle and was flaunting it in the city. Social media users noticed a cast in his hand and wondered how the actor ended up getting injured. Some fans enquired about his injury and health.
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However, other trolls attacked the actor over his new look. While fans of the actor appreciated his ‘mane’ like tresses, most netizens had a field day with it. Comparisons with Ranveer Singh's look in Dhurandhar quickly surfaced. Some mentioned that this is the actor's worst look in recent times. Videos of Ram Charan posing for the paps, flaunting his long hair, are now viral online.
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