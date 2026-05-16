Hamza From Meesho: Ram Charan Brutally Trolled For New 'Caveman' Look

Ram Charan was spotted on the streets of Mumbai on Friday evening. The actor was spotted exiting a salon in the city along with a celebrity hairdresser. Videos of the Peddi actor from the city have gone viral online. However, Ram Charan's new look also invited trolling from a section of netizens.

Ram Charan's long hair looks trolled

On May 15, Ram Charan was spotted in a new long hair look in Mumbai. The actor, who is awaiting the release of his film Peddi, got a fresh hairstyle and was flaunting it in the city. Social media users noticed a cast in his hand and wondered how the actor ended up getting injured. Some fans enquired about his injury and health.



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