Vijay Thalapathy Spotted Riding Kids’ Scooter While Shooting For The Greatest Of All Time In Russia

Vijay Thalapathy starrer The Greatest Of All Time is one of the most anticipated movies of the actor. He is currently shooting for the same in Russia. The Venkat Prabhu directorial is considered to be one of Vijay’s last movies before his venture into politics. A video of Vijay from the sets of the movie is now doing rounds on social media.

Vijay’s video from GOAT shoot goes viral

On April 9, Archana Kalpathi, associated with The Greatest Of All Time, took to her Instagram account to share a video of actor Vijay from the set of the movie. In the video, a goofy Vijay could be seen kicking a kid’s scooty and riding it on the streets of Russia, where the film is being shot. She shared the video with the caption, “How the day started today @actorvijay sir”

In the video, Vijay could be seen dressed in a suit and riding a kids' scooter. The crew members of the film were also seen surrounding him. The video is going viral on social media and has piqued fans’ interest in the upcoming film The Greatest Of All Times.

What more do we know about The Greatest of All Time?

According to director Venkat Prabhu, filming for The GOAT is nearing completion except for a few scenes that will be included in the upcoming foreign schedule and the climax. However, the director and his team have already begun CG work on the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. The filmmaker, who spoke with the media at the J Baby pre-release event, confirmed that CG work is underway in Chennai and Los Angeles.

Poster of The Greatest Of All Time | Image: IMDb

Interestingly, five companies are responsible for the film's CG and VFX work, which will star Vijay as a 19-year-old. Meanwhile, the team is actively working on the film's songs. If all goes as planned, the highly anticipated first single from The Greatest Of All Time, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, will be released in May 2024.