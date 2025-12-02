Viral Video: Ajith Kumar Urges Fans To Maintain Decorum After They Spot Him Offering Prayers At Batu Caves Before Malaysia Race

Ajith Kumar seems to have taken a break from his acting career to focus on his other passion - motor racing. The Tamil superstar was spotted in Kuala Lumpur, where he offered prayers at the Murugan temple at Batu Caves. Fan pages of the actor have been circulating on social media.

‘Please Maintain Silence, This Is Temple’: Ajith Kumar warns fans

Videos of the Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar from the Malaysian temple soon went viral online. The video shows the actor dressed in a simple white t-shirt teamed with a pair of jeans. He completed his casual look with sunglasses. The actor travelled sans any cover or guards, most likely to ensure his identity is not revealed.

Upon spotting him at the temple, fans of Ajith Kumar could not hold back. The onlookers at the temple began clicking pictures and videos of the actor. Some even shouted his name in excitement, but the actor stopped them. Initially, the actor was seen greeting the fans. Later, he gestured to them to calm down and maintain decorum at the temple. He could be seen instructing them to observe respect.

In other videos the Ajith Kumar could be taking the aarti and giving his offering after the prayers. He was later offered a red and golden shawl by the temple premises as a mark of respect. The priest could be seen performing the rituals to assist the actor.



Also Read: Viral Video: Ajith Silences Fans Whistling At Spain Racing Event, Actor's Stern Yet Calm Reaction Wins The Internet

Advertisement

Ajith Kumar debuts his tattoo at Palakkad Temple

Ajith Kumar has been on a short spiritual tour lately. In October this year, the actor embarked on a spiritual sojourn with his family to the Palakkad Temple in Kerala. For the temple visit, Ajith was seen dressed in a traditional mundu and a stole covering his upper body. He was accompanied by his wife, Shalini and son Aadvik.



Also Read: Ajith Kumar Visits Palakkad Temple In Kerala With Wife Shalini And Son Aadvik, His Tattoo Grabs Attention In Viral Photos

Ajith with his family at the Palakkad Temple in Kerala | Image: X

Several photos and videos of the actor from the visit went viral. However, his tattoo on the chest hogged all the limelight. Decoding the ink on his body, a netizen wrote, "That tattoo is of Goddess Ootukulangara Bhagavathy. His family deity/ Kula Deivam. The deity of Palakkad Tamils. He visits the temple often." However, the actor has never spoken about his tattoo himself.



Also Read: Is Ajith Kumar Retiring? Actor's Tonsured Head Look After Back-to-back Successes With Good Bad Ugly, Vidaamuyarchi Sparks Speculations