Not Just ACP Pradyuman, This Character Is Also Making A Comeback In CID, Shivaji Satam Drops Major Hint In Latest Post

The crime drama show CID grabbed headlines for the big casting overhaul on the show. Initially, the makers implied that ACP Pradyuman's character is dead and ACP Ayushman will replace him. As a result, fans of Shivaji Satam stirred an uproar. Parth Samthaan officially joined the cast as the new ACP for a few weeks. However, Shivaji Satam made a comeback on the show shortly. Now, an Instagram post by the actor has teased another comeback on the show.

Shivaji Satam's ‘family lunch' with CID team excites fans

On June 6, Shivaji Satam took to his Instagram account to share a photo with the cast members of CID. The post came after he confirmed returning to the crime drama, following a brief exit. Amid this, Parth Samthaan also bid adieu to the show and confirmed that his track was temporary and that he was only brought on as a guest on the show.



In his latest social media post, Shivaji Satam could be seen dining with his team members from CID. He captioned the post, 'THE Family Lunch' and in a subsequent post wrote, ‘locationnCID Makeuproom'. CID fans took to the comment section to flood it with positive comments on seeing the old cast members reunite.



Eagle-eyed fans noticed Janvi Chheda Gopalia, aka ‘Inspector Shreya’, also seated at the table. Netizens took to the comment section to welcome her on board the crime drama serial and celebrate her comeback. Some fans also demanded that ‘Dr Tarika' make a comeback on the show. The CID makers have not yet confirmed the return of Inspector Shreya on the show.

Janvi confirmed her comeback with a post on Instagram. She shared a picture of a cake with the message, “Welcome Back Shreya”. She wrote in the caption, “Never stop dreaming 🧿 For all my fans, well wishers and everyone who has supported and cheered for me all these years…THANK YOU🙏 This is only and only because of your prayers, wishes and blessings. The start maybe small but its precious and it means the world to me♥️”