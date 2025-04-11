Ankita Lokhande Oops Moment! Pavitra Rishta Actress Escapes Fatal Fall While Posing For Paps | Watch

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain were spotted at fashion event for and stole the limelight with their appearance. However, the actress averted a major fall and since then the video has gone viral on social media.

Ankita Lokhande escapes major fall, netizens react

Instagram user Instant Bollywood shared a video in which the Pavitra Rishta actress was seen greeting the paps before missing a step and almost tripped. Her husband Vicky Jain rushed to her and caught her before she could fall.

Fans took to comment section to express their concern and one user wrote, “Her expression be like ‘Bach gayi’”. Another user wrote, “Abhi gir jati, oh my god!”. “Oopa!”, wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, “Girtey girtey bach gayi madam”.

All about Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande is a popular actress who works in television and films. She gained nationwide fame after her portrayal of Archana Manav Deshmuk in Pavitra Rishta and bagged several accolades for this role. This was after her participation in India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj (2007–09), Lokhande bagged the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap. She also been part of several other shows including Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 among others.