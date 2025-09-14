Ankita Lokhande Pens Emotional Note As Husband Vicky Jain Recovers From Accident Injury: We’ll Walk Through Every Battle Together...

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos with her husband, Vicky Jain. She penned a long note for the businessman's speedy recovery and urged her fans to pray for him. For the unversed, Vicky Jain was admitted to the hospital a few days back after pieces of glass pierced his hand.

He underwent a minor surgery and got 45 stitches, as per social media posts. As per reports, he has been admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai and is still recuperating from the accident. In his social media post, the Pavitra Rishta actress wished her husband a speedy recovery.

Ankita Lokhande pens an emotional note for Vicky Jain

On September 14, Ankita Lokhande shared a series of photos in which she was seen twinning with her husband in black. She donned a black anarkali suit with golden earrings, while he complemented her in an all black outfit. She wrote in the caption, "Mere Humsafar 🖤It’s always been you holding my hand, making me feel safe, reminding me that no matter how heavy the moment gets, love can still be light. Even in the most serious situations, you find a way to be funny and calm me down that’s what home feels like to me."



Ankita further stressed that she will support her husband in his recovery journey. She added,"Get well soon, my dearest Vicky. We’ll walk through every storm, every battle, together.. through thick and thin, just like we promised ." She concluded the post by writing, “You’re my strength, my calm, my forever. And that’s exactly what I am for you too. Send all your love, prayers, and healing energy to my strongest Vicky 🧿Always us, always together."