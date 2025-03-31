Barkha Bisht Admits To Staying In Marriage With Cheating Husband Indraneil Sengupta, Addresses His Affair With Ishaa Saha

Actress Barkha Bisht and Indranil Sengupta were married for 14 years. In a recent interaction, Barkha opened up about the reason behind her divorce and what was the main factor that led to separation.

Barkha Bisht on her divorce with Indraneil

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Barkha blamed her ex-husband for the divorce, “Indraneil chose to move out of the marriage for reasons best known to him. If it were in my hands, I would still be married. We had a good marriage. For four years, I have constantly felt that I wish I was less in everything—maybe things could have been okay.”

File photo of Indraneil and Barkha | Source: Instagram

She further said, ““Infidelity, cheating, falling out of love - all these things happen. It is a choice. Cheating and infidelity are choices that you make. The second choice is what you do after that. I was among those women who would say that I would walk out of a marriage if I was cheated on. But, when it actually happens to you, you realise it is easier said than done. I have no shame in saying that I would have forgiven Indraneil and I even tried to save my marriage for two years after that”. Indraneil Sengupta is rumoured to be dating Bengali actress Ishaa Saha, while Barkha Bisht is reportedly dating actor and producer Ashish Sharma.

When Indraneil spoke about his divorce with Barkha

Last year, Indraneil finally addressed the topic of his divorce from Barkha Bisht. In an conversation with Bollywood Shaadis, the actor's addressal of his divorce came in context of his daughter - for the unversed, there had been speculations in the media over him having allegedly abandoned daughter Meira, following the split.

File photo of Indraneil and Barkha | Source: Instagram

He said, "One of the strongest people in this situation has been my daughter. She is in her teens and is a bit rebellious, but she’s mature and has handled it well. She spends around two to three days in a week with me or at times more, if Barkha is traveling. When I’m traveling, she’s either with Barkha or my parents. One day, I sat her down and explained that having loving parents is important, irrespective of whether they love each other. I told her that if anything else has changed apart from her parents not living under the same roof, I would rectify that".