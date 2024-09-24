sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-China Ties | US Elections | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | Middle-East Tensions | J&K Assembly Polls | Bengaluru Murder | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 21:44 IST, September 24th 2024

Bigg Boss 18: Who Is The Highest Paid Contestant On The Show, Set To Earn More Than Winning Amount?

As fans await Bigg Boss 18, let’s take a look at the highest-paid contestants of the season. It will go on air from October 6 on Colors TV.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bigg Boss 18: Highest paid contestant
https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment/bigg-boss-18-roadies-and-splitsvilla-fame-digvijay-rathee-hints-at-being-1st-contestant | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:44 IST, September 24th 2024