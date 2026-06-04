10 years after her unceremonious exit from Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, actress Shilpa Shinde is in headlines once again. Back in 2016, she alleged sexual and mental harassment by the show's producers Sanjay Kohli and Binaiferr Kohli of Edit II Productions. However, the team denied all allegations and accused Shilpa of breach of contract. Now, she has stirred a massive controversy after recently admitting that she levied false sexual harassment allegations against the producers. As per her own confession, she lied in order to leave the show. Her comments have received massive flak online. A men's rights NGO has even demanded her arrest. While fans of the actress have lauded her for finally confessing the truth, a large section of social media users and industry insiders have denounced her for “manipulating" the law that is meant to protect real victims of sexual harassment.

Republic Media Network reached out to popular television actors for their comments on the matter and how false cases like these affect the individuals involved and the industry at large.



Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Kishori Shahane, who was unaware of Shilpa's comments, was surprised when we apprised her of the matter. "Acha! Unhone khud hi bol diya?" she said, adding, "The dignity of both a man and a woman has to be protected. If anything goes against someone as a false accusation, it has to be a matter of concern for everyone." Whether or not Shilpa should be held accountable, Kishori shared, "It's a debatable thing what has actually happened. It is between them. In my general opinion dignity of everyone has to be protected. There's nothing like a woman who is only suffering or a man who is only suffering. Both have to be protected."

A file photo of Kishori Shahane | Image: Instagram

Echoing her sentiment, actor Gaurav Chopra chimed in, “No law of the country should be so easily manipulated. If it is being so easily manipulated, there needs to be reformation in the laws where it serves its purpose for the underprivileged and the victims, but it doesn't create new innocent victims in the process.”

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Gaurav Chopra has been working in television since 2004 | Image: Instagram

Actress Sayantani Ghosh shed light on watertight contracts and how it becomes difficult for actors to get out of such situations. “As actors, we are sometimes in dire need when we cannot get out of contracts, our money is stuck, and we have to try to figure out how to get out of the situation. Having said that, I dont think falsely accusing someone is the right thing to do. It just sets a wrong example for so many other women to come forward and share their ordeals. Of late, we have seen how feminism gets tweaked. We've seen the male counterparts saying that we use the 'women card' too easily. So, next time, when someone who has actually suffered comes out and confesses, they will not be taken seriously. It is unfair to the other women," she said.

Sayantani Ghosh is best known for her role in Naagin | Image: Instagram

Having known Shilpa personally, Sayantani also added, “I am sure this is not the first thing she chose to do. I am sure unhone bahot saare taur tareeke apnaye honge to figure out a way, but sometimes these contracts are very one-sided, and you feel trapped in them. She must have wanted an out. My heart goes out to that feeling also. Aap kisi insaan ko itna push karte ho ki woh majboor ho jaata hai aisa kadam uthane ke liye.I get that feeling. Main agar unki jagah hoti toh main kitni bhi majboor hoti, itna bada kadam nahi uthati. Kisiko bhi itna galat accuse nah karti. Kisi na kisi ne unki baat maani hogi, Sanjay Kohli ke liye woh impression banaya hoga.”

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In contrast, Gaurav argued, “My concern is with how casual it is. My concern is how easy it is and how easy it is to manipulate the system in this country. On one hand, we ask for so much support and protection for women, we should also look at how it's not misused in this way and so easily.”

Gaurav Chopra also mentioned that the issue is bigger than Shilpa Shinde. He mentioned, “The issue is much bigger. If we comment on the person, the person becomes bigger than the issue, which is not. What she is saying, or anyone else is saying, is not important. Is this issue important enough? It is. There are so many people who have become victims of this. Situations like these make it very clear and evident that there is a lack of balance in the system. We need to do something about this asap so that a good law that is meant to protect also does its job and also does not implicate someone who is innocent."



Also Read: Pooja Bedi Raps Shilpa Shinde Over Fake Sexual Assault Allegation

Sayantani Ghosh, on the other hand, clarified that such false allegation cases are not as black and white. Mentioning Hina Khan, who has lambasted Shilpa Shinde publically, she said, “It is not as simple as Hina has said. Of course, it is the wrong thing to do, but see, kaagaz kalam mein, there are right things and wrong things, but you cannot justify the wrong things. Aap yeh nahi keh sakte ki main majboor tha isliye maine chori kardi, daaka daal diya. I get all of that. No person in their right frame of mind will do this as the first option. This must be the last option she had to resort to. Contracts can be watertight. But you have to figure out loopholes through which you can get out. My heart goes out to her, in the sense ki woh itni lechaar ya bebas ho gayi hogi jahan usko yeh kadam uthana pada. As a colleague, I can feel what she must have felt. But, as a person who has morals, I would not support this step she took, where she has put such a big blame.”