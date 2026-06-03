Such Misuse Of Law Is Unacceptable: Pooja Bedi Raps Shilpa Shinde Over Fake Sexual Harassment Allegation Against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Producer

TV actor Shilpa Shinde shocked her fans and social media users with the admission that a sexual harassment case she levied on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer years back was fake. The actress, who played the role of Angoori Tiwari on the show, stirred a massive controversy following her statement. Several netizens have been criticising her for the same. The latest to join the brigade is actor Pooja Bedi.

Speaking to Variety India, Pooja Bedi reacted strongly to Shilpa Shinde's fake sexual harassment allegations. She said, “Any woman who weaponises laws meant to protect victims, be it for revenge, personal gain, leverage, publicity, or malice, is betraying the very cause those laws were created to serve. False accusations not only destroy innocent lives but also make it harder for genuine survivors to be believed. Such misuse of the law is unacceptable and must carry serious consequences."

She added, “As someone who has spent decades advocating for women's rights, I believe that any woman who misuses laws designed to protect victims of sexual harassment or abuse who face real trauma, distress, and exploitation, is doing a great disservice to the movement. When false allegations are made, they not only harm innocent individuals but also undermine the credibility of women who come forward with legitimate complaints. Justice must protect the innocent as fiercely as it supports the vulnerable.”

What did Shilpa Shinde say?

Shilpa Shinde recently appeared on the podcast hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, in which she admitted that the sexual harassment case she levied against producer Sanjay Kohli was untrue and initiated only to settle non-payment of dues. She said, "Nobody knows this, I am not scared of saying the truth, and I will still say that what I am saying is a big thing maine apne producer ke upar sexual harassment ka case kar diya tha kyun ki mere pass koi raasta nahi tha, aur tab main uss main se nikli hoon settle hoke."



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She added, "Tab kisi producer ne unka saath nahi diya aur maine case usi basis pe kiya, police toh seedha FIR karne ke liye yeh bolti hai aapko ganda likhna padega and I am from a law background. Main aaj iske through bol rahi hoon woh jhooth tha. Main yeh aaj first time confess kar rahi hoon sach much. Phir hamari settlement hui aur jo hamari payment thi jo teen mahine baad milta tha voh clear hua."

She confessed that despite the false case, she is on good terms with the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain producer.



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