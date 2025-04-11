Celebrity Masterchef Grand Finale: When And Where To Watch On OTT And TV, Top 5 Contestants, Winner's Prize Money

Updated April 11th 2025, 17:00 IST
Sony Entertainment Television’s reality show ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ has reached its climax. The Top 5 celebrity contestants are here to turn up the heat in the kitchen, each one determined to claim the coveted title. Know all details about the top 5 contestants, prize money and timings of the show.
Many contestants have been evicted from ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ in the weeks gone by. The Top 5 celebrity contestants of the show are – Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Shaikh, Gaurav Khanna, and Rajiv Adatia.
The makers too had shared the promo of the finale episode and wrote in the caption, “Aaj ki tasting karegi kisi ek ka sapna sach! Who will become India’s first Celebrity Masterchef?”. Netizens took to the comment section to give their wishes to their favourite contestant respectively. One user wrote, “All the best Gaurav Khanna”. Another user wrote, “Finger crossed for the win of Gaurav Khanna”. “Teju and Gaurav should be top 2 not that Nikki”, wrote the third user.
Also Read: WATCH | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi Aka Jethalal Was Jobless for 1.5 Years
According to several reports, the winner of the cooking reality show will be taking ₹25 lakhs along with a trophy. Moreover, as per reports, the winner will also be taking the chef’s coat.
Celebrity Masterchef can be viewed on Sony Entertainment Television and will streaming platform Sony LIV at 8 PM.
Also Read: Did Ananya Panday Just Reveal BFF Shanaya Kapoor's Nick Name? Hint: It Has A Connection With Shrek
This season, television celebrities have joined together to show their culinary skills on national television. As per the promo, the contestants include, Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, Usha Nadkarni, Kabita Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Abhijeet Sawant.
Hosted by Farah Khan, ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ has Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar on board as the judges.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 11th 2025, 17:00 IST