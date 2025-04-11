Celebrity Masterchef Grand Finale: When And Where To Watch On OTT And TV, Top 5 Contestants, Winner's Prize Money

Sony Entertainment Television’s reality show ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ has reached its climax. The Top 5 celebrity contestants are here to turn up the heat in the kitchen, each one determined to claim the coveted title. Know all details about the top 5 contestants, prize money and timings of the show.

Who are the top 5 contestants for Celebrity Masterchef grand finale?

Many contestants have been evicted from ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ in the weeks gone by. The Top 5 celebrity contestants of the show are – Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Shaikh, Gaurav Khanna, and Rajiv Adatia.

The makers too had shared the promo of the finale episode and wrote in the caption, “Aaj ki tasting karegi kisi ek ka sapna sach! Who will become India’s first Celebrity Masterchef?”. Netizens took to the comment section to give their wishes to their favourite contestant respectively. One user wrote, “All the best Gaurav Khanna”. Another user wrote, “Finger crossed for the win of Gaurav Khanna”. “Teju and Gaurav should be top 2 not that Nikki”, wrote the third user.

How much the winner will be taking home?

According to several reports, the winner of the cooking reality show will be taking ₹25 lakhs along with a trophy. Moreover, as per reports, the winner will also be taking the chef’s coat.

When and Where can you watch Celebrity Masterchef?

Celebrity Masterchef can be viewed on Sony Entertainment Television and will streaming platform Sony LIV at 8 PM.

All about Celebrity Masterchef

This season, television celebrities have joined together to show their culinary skills on national television. As per the promo, the contestants include, Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, Usha Nadkarni, Kabita Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Abhijeet Sawant.