Did Sana Khan's Husband Mufti Anas Saiyad Force Her To Quit Showbiz After Their Marriage?

Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan took to her Instagram account in October 2020 to announce that she is quitting the entertainment industry. Months later, she tied the knot with Mufti Anas Saiyad. Several social media users and trolls speculated that it was her marriage that made her quit showbiz. However, months later, the former actress has now set the record straight.

Did Sana Khan's husband brainwash her into quitting showbiz?

Sana Khan, along with her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad, appeared on the podcast show hosted by Rashami Desai. The actress asked her friend about the circumstances of her wedding and the secrecy behind it. In a candid confession, Sana shared that no one apart from her parents and her knew her husband's name at the time. She recalled, “When our marriage was arranged, it was a top secret. Nobody except my mom and dad even knew the groom’s name. Even when the mehendi artist asked for his name, I didn’t reveal it."



Also Read: Happy Patel Vs Rahu Ketu Box Office Day 1: Which Film Performed Better?

Sana added that it was a transformative time for her when she was completely changing herself as a person. She added, “I was going through a major change in my life. I was transforming into a whole new person. This is something that I wanted, and he is the one who guided me." She shared that it was a difficult change for people to process since they had not seen her like this at the time.



Also Read: Sony Denies Being Talwiinder's Ex-gf Amid His Dating Rumours With Disha

She added, “People think, oh she used to roam without a hijab, and suddenly she’s become so this that. So maybe this guy has brainwashed her. It’s never like that; nobody can brainwash you until and unless you don’t want it. I wanted peace. A person might find fame, money and status, but at the end of the day, everyone wants inner peace." She concluded that she always wanted to get married and have kids. Before marrying Mufti Anas, Sana was in a relationship with choreographer Melvin Louis. The couple broke up in 2020 allegedly due to the latter's infidelity.



Also Read: B Praak Receives ₹10 Cr Extortion Threat, Allegedly From Bishnoi Gang