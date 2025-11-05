Dipika Kakar Health Update: Shoaib Ibrahim Shares They Are Awaiting Fresh Reports Amid Actress's Battle With Stage 2 Liver Cancer

Dipika Kakar Health Update: The Sasural Simar Ka actress has been battling stage 2 liver cancer since earlier this year. She underwent a tumour removal surgery in June 2025, as part of her treatment. Dipika and her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, keep giving time-to-time updates to her fans about her health.

It is this time that scares us: Shoaib Ibrahim shares health update of Dipika Kakar

On November 5, Shoaib Ibrahim held a ‘Ask me anything’ session on his Instagram account while enroute with his wife, Dipika. One of his followers asked about the health update of the actress. Sharing the details, Shoaib shared that Dipika went for a blood test yesterday, and the reports for the same are yet to come.

He said, “We went to the hospital for blood samples just yesterday. It’s like we have to go every three months, then every two months. Now the reports will come tomorrow.” Shoaib continued that they are naturally worried about the blood test reports. He added, “It is this time that scares us. I hope, by God’s grace, everything turns out to be fine." Seated on the seat next to him, Dipika simply nodded.



Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim often document the challenges they are facing during the actress's treatment in their YouTube blog. She keeps her followers updated with her chemotherapy sessions and her experience of battling cancer. On June 20 this year, Dipika penned a heartfelt note for her husband expressing gratitude for always being by her side.



Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim first met on the set of their show, Sasural Simar Ka. The actors eventually began dating and tied the knot in February 2018 in Bhopal. In 2023, they welcomed their baby boy, Ruhaan, via IVF.



