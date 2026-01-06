Hina Khan Flags Safety Concern As Mumbai AQI Worsens: Can't Even Breathe...

Hina Khan is among the many celebrities who have raised concerns over the severe levels of the Air Quality Index (AQI) in both Delhi and Mumbai. The actress, who is battling cancer, recently took to her Instagram account to flag safety concerns as the AQI reached 209 in Mumbai. Her story went viral on social media.

Hina Khan flags high AQI in Mumbai

A screengrab of Hina Khan's story | Image: Instagram

On January 6, Hina Khan shared a screengrab of the weather app on her Instagram stories. In the photo, it can be seen that the area had an air quality of 209, which is considered severe. Sharing the screenshot, Hina wrote, “What is happening? Can’t ever breathe, yaaa,” Hina wrote. She added, “Makes me reduce my outdoor activities. Constant coughing. It’s so bad in the morning as well.”



Also Read: Who Is Jay Dudhane? About BB Marathi 3 Fame Arrested In ₹5 Cr Fraud Case

Hina Khan shares health update amid cancer battle

On June 28 2024, Hina Khan took to her Instagram account to break the news of her cancer diagnosis. She mentioned being diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. Ever since, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame has been sharing constant health updates with her fans and followers.



Also Read: Arjun Bijlani’s Father-In-Law’s Prayer Meet: Celebs Pay Last Respect

During her recent appearance on actress Soha Ali Khan’s podcast All About Her, Hina opened up about her challenging journey with cancer. She shared that during her treatment, she faced both good and bad days. She revealed, “It’s the way you look at it. People, as soon as they are diagnosed with something, they think their life is over, but it is not. I used to think the same way, but as soon as I started experiencing, I realised that even if there is a side of life which is bad and devastating, there are good days too when you live a normal life with your loved ones, with so much love around."



Also Read: Mahhi Shares A Selfie With Jay A Day After Announcing Divorce