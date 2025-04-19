Jasmin Bhasin 'Wouldn’t Deny' Getting Botox, Plastic Surgery: Everyone Wants To Look Good

The dramatic surge in the popularity of cosmetic surgery for enhancing physical appearance has taken over the world specially in the showbiz industry. Several celerities have gone under the knife and only spoken about this. In addition, TV actress Jasmin Bhasin too shared her thoughts in regard to this.

Jasmin Bhasin opens up about plastic surgery.

Instagram user Instant Bollywood shared a video in which Jasmin Bhasin was asked about her take on plastic surgery. She quipped, “Don’t say no to it, because everyone wants to look good. If any point, I would need help or something is wrong with me and it makes me feel better, confident, I wouldn’t deny it”.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Jasmin spoke about the beauty standards in the industry. The actress who has always loved by netizens for her pretty and glamorous look, was earlier accused of getting botox and fillers done when her lips looked plumped in a video. She even spoke about the unrealistic beauty standards set in the industry for women. On personal front, Jasmin Bhasin who have been dating for quite some time might tie the knot soon.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap Apologises After Outrage Over His Controversial Remark On Brahmins

Jasmin Bhasin to get married to Aly Goni?

In the recent vlog, Jasmine and Aly shared the happiest news with their fans, who are eagerly waiting for the couple to tie the knot. Aly Goni said they their new home is 6 BHk would be getting renovated and made into 4 BHK. Jasmine also added, "Guys, ye poori journey aap dekhoge humare sath, humlog ke sath rahoge, humara ghumna, humlog ka pehla ghar saath main." The duo shared that it is a big step as they have shared personal space with anyone.