Karan Wahi-Jennifer Winget Marriage: Actor Breaks Silence With 8-word Response To Viral Rumours

Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget have starred together in multiple shows like Dil Mill Gaye and Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. Over the years, the actors have developed a close bond, and their on-screen chemistry is one of the fans' favourites. This has given rise to rumours about the actors being romantically involved multiple times. Most recently, gossip mills took it a little further and claimed that Karan and Jennifer are about to tie the knot.

Are Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget getting married?

A screengrab of Karan Wahi's post

Amid viral rumours, Karan Wahi took to his Instagram account on January 27 to write a brief message for gossip mongers. In an 8-word post, the actor wrote, “Free ki PR ke liye bahot bahot shukriya (Thanks for the free PR).” It was seemingly a hint about the rumours being fake. He followed this up with a still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin, along with the caption, “Some bonds are greater than love”, most likely indicating the relationship he shares with his long-time co-star and good friend Jennifer Winget. The story comes shortly after Karan has already denied the news of his marriage to a media publication. Jennifer Winget is yet to react to the news.



When Jennifer Winget called Karan Wahi more than just a co-star: He's a friend, a companion

In a 2024 interview with Pinkvilla, during the promotion of their show Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, Jennifer spoke highly of Karan. She told the publication, "He (Karan) possesses many qualities that haven't changed; he's not just a colleague but a friend, a companion—more than someone I've merely worked with."



Karan and Jennifer's friendship dates back to 2007. The actors first met on the set of the medical drama Dill Mill Gayye. It was on the show that the actress also met Karan Singh Grover, with whom she tied the knot in 2012. The couple later separated in 2014, following which Grover married Bipasha Basu.



