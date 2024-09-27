Published 16:07 IST, September 27th 2024
KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Michael Jackson Mistakenly Knocking On His Door In New York
KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan recalled his first encounter with Michael Jackson in New York. He stayed in the same hotel as the King of Pop.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Amitabh Bachchan recalls his first meeting with legendary Michael Jackson | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:07 IST, September 27th 2024