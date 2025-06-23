Massive Fire Destroys Set Of Rupali Ganguly Starrer Anupamaa, 5 Fire Brigades Rushed To Immediate Response, AICWA Demands High-Level Investigation

A massive fire engulfed the set of Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa. The serial cast and crew were preparing for the day's shoot when the fire broke out at 5 am on the set in Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai. 5 fire tenders rushed to control the flames, and the cooling off process is still ongoing. While the set has been completely knocked down, no casualties have been reported in the unfortunate incident.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association shared the official notification of the fire and highlighted the increasing number of casualties on the set. As per their note, the fire broke out just 2 hours before the cast and crew were scheduled to shoot Anupamaa. The note also mentioned that several crew members were present on set when the disaster took place.

In their strongly worded, long note, AICWA said, “This incident is yet another tragic reminder of the recurring fire outbreaks in Mumbai and its surrounding film studios. Time and again, fires have engulfed sets due to the blatant negligence of producers, production houses, and television channels, who consistently fail to implement even the most basic fire safety measures. This apathy places the lives of thousands of workers at risk every single day.”



The cine body further alleged that the massive fire posed danger not just to the set of Anupamaa but also to the adjoining sets, posing a greater risk of a more severe catastrophe. The President of AICWA, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, has demanded that the Chief Minister of the state to order a ‘high-level judicial inquiry into this fire incident’. The Cine Body has also demanded that an FIR be filed against ‘the producers, the production house, the television channel, as well as the Film City Managing Director and Labour Commissioner’ for failing to check safety measures.



