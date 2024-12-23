New Raahi In Anupamaa, Adrija Roy Opens Up On Replacing Alisha Parveen In Rupali Ganguly Starrer: I Definitely Knew...

Rupali Ganguly’s show Anupamaa has been in the headlines for various reasons. Be it characters being replaced to feud rumours, the show has managed to grab attention after all this time. Alisha Parveen who was seen playing the lead role of Raahi aka Aaradhya, has reportedly exited the show. Now the actress Adrija Roy who will be replacing her, has reopened to this in an recent interaction.

Adrija Roy on playing the role of Raahi

In an report of India Forums, Adrija Roy said, “Mujhey yeh baad mein pata chill tha. I mean koi kar rahi the that I definitely knew, but I learnt about this replacement later. What I believe is, whichever character, not just the lead or the chemistry, when someone plays a character, the audience gets emotionally attached to it and associate a said person with the same, When suddenly that character is replaced, the viewers take time to accept it. However, when someone comes n and essays the character well, then the audience need relatively lesser time to accept the new character. I know the viewers will take time to accept my character but I have no problems with the same.

Alisha Parveen on being replaced without being informed

Alisha Parveen in an interaction with India Forums shared her shock at the sudden decision regarding her exit and addressed rumours about Rupali Ganguly’s alleged involvement. She said, “I too have heard of these rumours… People said ke unhone hi karwaya hai… Maybe yes, maybe no, I don’t know. Maybe nothing. Ab main kuch nahi jaanti toh main kuch keh nahi sakti iss barey mein.”

