I’m Not Here To Fill His Shoes: Parth Samthaan Reacts To Backlash On Replacing Shivaji Satam In CID

Parth Samthaan has entered the crime drama show CID as ACP Ayushman. While his fans have hailed the new entry, social media users have been criticising his entry as it followed the alleged demise of iconic character, ACP Pradyuman, on the show. Shivaji Satam essayed the character for 26 years on the show, thus upsetting fans when the Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame stepped in as the new ACP. In a new interview, Parth Samthaan has reacted to the incessant backlash on his casting.

Speaking to India Forums, Parth Samthaan admitted that becoming the new ACP on CID would come with its fair share of challenges. However, speaking of the massive backlash he received, the actor shared, “Honestly, I didn’t expect the trolling to be this intense. I understand where it’s coming from. Even I have been a fan of Shivaji Sir and the original characters. If I were in the viewers’ place, I’d probably feel the same seeing someone new step into such a loved role.”



For the unversed, the role in CID marks Parth Samthaan's comeback to television. The actor, best known for playing Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaarian, was last seen in the lead role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay five years back. Speaking to the media house, he added, “I’ve come to CID with a purpose, and that will be revealed through the storyline. Right now, Ayushman doesn’t share a bond with other officers, and that tension will play out. Replacing a legend is never easy. I’m not here to fill his shoes but to bring something new while respecting the legacy.”

Parth Samthaan penned a moving note as he stepped into the role of ACP Ayushman

On April 17, Parth Samthaan took to his Instagram account to share his first scene from CID. He shared the clip with a long caption calling ACP Pradyuman, Daya and Abhijeet ‘iconic’ characters. He wrote, "Introducing ACP Ayushman in the most Iconic, loved and longest running show -CID !!! This show has always been an integral part of our childhood and Indian Television! The all-time famous dialogues as well as the officers becoming veterans or rather Legends (ACP Pradyuman, Daya & Abhijeet), this show has seen it all and to be a part is truly a blessing for me."



He added, “Moreover, me doing a comeback to Tv after 5 years, to be honest CID was one show I never thought i would be a part of, but then, that’s life - always being unpredictable and mysterious ❤️❤️ and I always end up taking that unplanned route for myself, be it Kyy or Kasautii! So let’s begin this beautiful journey and crack some cases."



