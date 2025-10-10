Sara Khan Gives Befitting Reply To Trolls Questioning Her Interfaith Marriage With Krish Pathak: No One Has Any Right To Come In Between...

Television actress Saaraa Khan married actor Krish Pathak through a court ceremony on October 6. The couple shared the news of their nuptials via an Instagram post on October 8. While fans, followers and friends of the couple send them heartiest wishes after their special day, the newlyweds were also subjected to some trolling. Social media users left nasty comments on their marriage post over their interfaith wedding as Sara, a Muslim, tied the knot with Krish Pathak, a Hindu.

Days after announcing her wedding, Sara Khan took to her Instagram account to give a befitting reply to trolls questioning her interfaith marriage. On October 9, she took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself in which she could heard saying, “Krish and I belong to different cultures, but we believe both our religions taught us love. Our families taught us to respect others first and not to hurt anyone. We also think so, we think alike...I want to thank all the positive well-wishers for your immense love."

The actress further urged people not to make negative comments about her marriage. She continued, “Please learn that any religion does not teach you to put down any other religion or beliefs or disrespect anyone. We are sharing our marital status with our well-wishers and not seeking anyone’s approval, as we already have the approval of our families and the law. Any relation with my God is mine, completely mine. No one has any right to comment between me and my God. No religion teaches you to say bad words or interfere in someone’s life.”



Concluding the video, she assured her fans that following the court wedding, the couple will also get married in a traditional nikaah and pahadi wedding with ‘proper pheras’, later this year. She shared the video with the caption, “Thank you everyone and love ❤️ love ❤️ and only love ❤️ to you all."



