Published 22:59 IST, August 27th 2024
After Stree 2, Sarkata To Haunt Bigg Boss 18 House? Actor Sunil Kumar Confirms Being Approached
Sarkata In Stree 2: The actor Sunil Kumar who essays the role of the villain in the Shraddha Kapoor starrer has shared that he has been offered Bigg Boss.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sunil Kumar essayed the role of Sarkata in the Stree 2 | Image: instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
22:59 IST, August 27th 2024