The Red Dress Curse Explained: Why Bigg Boss 19 Runner Up Farrhana Bhatt's Grand Finale Outfit Is Being Blamed For Her Defeat
The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 concluded on December 7 with Gaurav Khanna walking away with the trophy. However, instead of blaming the low vote count, Farrhana Bhatt's fans are blaming her red outfit for her finishing the show in second place.
The nineteenth season of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss concluded on December 7. After a dramatic finale, Gaurav Khanna beat Farrhana Bhatt to lift the trophy and take home the ₹50 Lakh cash prize. However, several social media users and fans of Farrhana have been alleging that Anupamaa actor's win was ‘undeserving’. Amid this, some posts went viral, where netizens were seen blaming Farrhana's red dress for her loss.
What is the red dress curse in Bigg Boss finale?
Some avid Bigg Boss watchers and eagle-eyed fans took to their social media accounts to spot an interesting pattern following the grand finale from the previous seasons. Fans of Farrhana shared snaps from previous Bigg Boss seasons where Hina Khan, Abhishek Kumar and Priyanka Chahar all made it to the finale. However, there were two other commonalities between them.
All three contestants - Hina Khan, Abhishek Kumar and Priyanka Chahar were wearing red coloured outfits on the grand finale of the show. They all ended up losing the trophy and emerging as the first runner-ups (except Priyanka, who finished in third place). From hereon, a red outfit worn by Bigg Boss finalists is considered ‘bad luck’ by fans. Social media users connected the dots and predicted that Farrhana lost the Bigg Boss 19 winner title because she was dressed in a glittery, red, bodycon dress for the finale.
Farrhana Bhatt unhappy with losing Bigg Boss 19 trophy to Gaurav Khanna
Following her exit from the Bigg Boss 19 set, Farrhana addressed the media and shared why she is unhappy with the final result of the show. She explained, “Kyunki Gaurav Khanna ko koi contribution hai nahi show mein. I don’t know audience kis perspective se dekh rahi hai, mere hisaab se to nahi hai. Unhone hamesha bohot hi safe khela hai. Unhone kabhi clear stand nahi liya hai, behaviour se logon ko demean kiya hai. (Because Gaurav Khanna has not contribute to the show. I don’t know from what perspective the audience is watching, but according to me, he hasn’t. He has always played very safely. He never took a clear stand and has demeaned people with his behaviour)."
She added, “Unhone bohot saari cheezein ki hain jo maine call out kiya hai baar baar throughout the whole show. (There are so many things he has done that I repeatedly called out throughout the whole show.) So definitely, I don’t believe he was a deserving winner." For the unversed, Bigg Boss 19 commenced on August 24 this year and concluded after a dramatic 16 weeks.
