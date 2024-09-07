Published 21:06 IST, September 7th 2024
TV Actors Celebrate Ganeshotsav: Tejran, Surbhi Bring Home Ganpati, Rahul Vaidya Down With Dengue
Several television actors like Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundraa, Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma and Ankita Lokhande marked the festival with joy and fervour.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
TV actors celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
21:06 IST, September 7th 2024