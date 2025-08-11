Watch: 'Daya Behen' Disha Vakani And Asit Kumarr Modi Reunite 8 Years After Actress' Exit From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Leave Fans Estatic

All fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have only one question on their mind- ‘When will Daya behen return?’, and producer Asit Kumarr Modi's recent post has raised their anticipation once again. On August 10, the producer took to his Instagram account to share a video featuring Disha Vakani. The duo shared heartfelt moments on Rakshabandhan Day when Disha tied Asit a rakhi. Their union has sparked rumours of the actress's return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Will Disha Vakani return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Disha Vakani, who played the role of Daya Behen, one of the lead characters on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, last appeared on the show in September 2017. She took a maternal break from the show, amd has not returned since. The actress did make brief appearances in a few episodes in the later years, but has not been back full-fledged.



Also Read: BLACKPINK To Make Their Comeback In November? YG Entertainment Reacts

Fans of the actress have often voiced their concern about missing Daya behen. Since the actress's exit from the show, no one has replaced her, and the makers have also clarified that they are looking for other actresses to replace Disha Vakani. However, there is no confirmation regarding her return to the sitcom.

Taking to the comment section on Asit Kumarr's post featuring Disha Vakani, fans of the show demanded the actress return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Some even joked that the producer should give Disha ‘show wapasi' as a Rakhi gift. A fan wrote, “Character for the ages! She's irreplaceable". Another wrote, “Very nice. After long time it's good to see her”. A user mentioned, “Daya bhabhi ab wapiss bhi aa jaao." An Instagram user wrote, “missing her so much in show!”.

Also Read: Rana Gets Mobbed As He Appears Before ED In Illegal Betting Apps Case