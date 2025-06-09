After Priyanka Chopra, Another Bollywood Actor Joins Mahesh Babu Headliner SSMB29: Report

SSMB29 is shaping up to be a true pan-Indian film. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, features Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. Multiple reports suggest that R Madhavan has now joined the cast of the much-anticipated film.

R Madhavan onboards SSMB29?

The plot details, shooting and other key aspects of SSMB29 have been kept under wraps by the makers. Despite keeping information guarded, a source close to the film's production told Money Control that R Madhavan has joined the cast of the movie. Details about his role have not yet been revealed, but the insider has stressed that his character is pivotal to the film's plot.



Despite being the leading stars in the Hindi film industry for decades, R Madhavan and Priyanka Chopra have never shared screens together, until now. As per reports, SSMB29 is being shot in multiple locations, including Hyderabad, Odisha and some foreign countries.



SSMB29 is a jungle adventure

Touted on a reported budget of over ₹1000 crore, SSMB29 is slated as an action-adventure movie. A source close to the production told Pinkvilla, “The core conflict of the jungle adventure unfolds in Kashi, and the makers are looking to recreate the land of Shiva in Hyderabad, as it’s logistically difficult to can a film of this scale at real locations. The plot of SSR x SSMB is deeply rooted in the history of Kaashi, as the divine past leads to an unforgettable adventure in the present. Kashi serves itself as a very important character of the film."



