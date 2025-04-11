Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi X Review: Pradeep Machiraju's Film Dubbed As 'Silly' And 'Boring'

Updated April 11th 2025, 17:46 IST
Telugu movie Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi starring Pradeep Machiraju and Vennela Kishore in key roles finally released in cinemas on April 11. Fans soon took to social media platforms and finally gave their verdict.
One user wrote, “A good one-liner needs a lot more than just a few comic scenes and punchlines. It needs a good script that truly upholds the essence of the one-liner. #AkkadaAmmayiIkkadaAbbayi could have been a better film with a stronger script. #PradeepMachiraju could benefit from additional lessons in dialogue delivery and expressions. The film seems to be a prolonged Jabardasth skit. Oh! my Muddu Krishnaaa…”.
Another user wrote, “#AkkadaAmmayiIkkadaAbbayiReview : The story line is good but the execution is not very good at all.
- #Satya #Getupsrinu Nothing but comedy
- #PradeepMachiraju #DeepikaPilli The scenes weren't very appealing either.
#AkkadaAmmayiIkkadaAbbayi”.
“Peak adrenaline after the movie turned into this…PS: That kutty boy is gonna turn out to be a big aamai. His reaction soo cute seeing all the chants around ! Would be core memory if he turns out to become an aamai”, wrote the third user.
Another social media user wrote, “Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Short Review = 2.95/5. Peacefully go out with family on weekend and watch this movie, that’s it”.
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi is a Telugu language film, which released in cinemas on April 11, 2025.
Directed by Kanaparthi Sai Nitin and co-written the story with Sandeep Bolla. The film stars Vennela Kishore, Deepika Pilli, Rohini, John Vijay, Pradeep Machiraju, Chandrika Ravi and Muralidhar Goud among others.
Published April 11th 2025, 17:46 IST