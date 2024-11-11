sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:19 IST, November 11th 2024

Alia Bhatt, Nag Ashwin's Movie Rumour Or Truth? Kalki 2898 AD Director Clears The Air

Nag Ashwin, known for directing Kalki 2898 AD has denied the claims of making any film with Alia Bhatt. He said his next project would be Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
File photo of Nag Ashwin and Alia Bhatt
File photo of Nag Ashwin and Alia Bhatt | Image: Instagram
19:19 IST, November 11th 2024