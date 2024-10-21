Published 19:42 IST, October 21st 2024
Kalki 2898 AD Director Drives EV Worth Lakhs After Giving ₹1000 Crore Blockbuster, Netizens React
Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin has garnered the attention of fans by sharing his unique car on social media. The picture of car is now going viral.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nag Ashwin's introduces his new vehicles E20 Plus | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:42 IST, October 21st 2024