sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 19:42 IST, October 21st 2024

Kalki 2898 AD Director Drives EV Worth Lakhs After Giving ₹1000 Crore Blockbuster, Netizens React

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin has garnered the attention of fans by sharing his unique car on social media. The picture of car is now going viral.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nag Ashwin's introduces his new vehicles E20 Plus
Nag Ashwin's introduces his new vehicles E20 Plus | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:42 IST, October 21st 2024