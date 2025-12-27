Allu Arjun Among 23 Named In Chargesheet Filed In Pushpa 2 Stampede Case

A year after the Pushpa 2 stampede case, a chargesheet has been filed naming 23 people, including Allu Arjun. The incident, which occurred on December 4, 2024, during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, resulted in the death of a woman named Revathi and left her child, Sri Teja, in critical condition. A chargesheet in the case has now been filed in the magistrate's court in Nampally.



As per sources, the chargesheet names Sandhya Theatre management as A-1 and Allu Arjun as A-11. Police sources have confirmed that the stampede happened because of the negligence of the Sandhya Theatre management. Along with Allu Arjun, the chargesheet also names his manager, personal staff, and 8 bouncers.



As per reports, the police have been charged with abetment, alleging that the sudden arrival of the actor and the other members of the Pushpa 2 cast triggered the stampede.

What happened in Sandhya Theare on December 4, 2024?

The tragic sequence of events began when a large crowd gathered outside Sandhya Theatre to catch a glimpse of the star during the Pushpa 2 premiere. As Allu Arjun waved to fans from his car's sunroof, the situation quickly spiralled out of control. During the chaos, Revathi tragically lost her life, and her son, Sri Teja, sustained serious injuries, leading to his hospitalisation. To support the victim, Allu Arjun also extended financial assistance to the bereaved family. His father, film producer Allu Aravind, announced a contribution of Rs 2 crore to help the family of Revathi, who tragically passed away in the incident.