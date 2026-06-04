Viral Video: Ibrahim Ali Khan Shoves Girlfriend Palak Tiwari On Spotting Paparazzi, Netizens Say 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya'

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have been rumoured to be dating for several months now. The actors have been spotted at movie screenings and public events together multiple times. However, they are yet to confirm their relationship publically.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari get spotted on a movie date

On June 3, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were spotted stepping out of a Cineplex. The couple likely stepped out on a movie date. However, they seemed unaware of the paparazzi present at the premises. While stepping out, Ibrahim could be seen coming out of the theatre first.



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The Nadaaniyan star came out of the theatre while being on a call. On spotting the paparazzi, he signals Palak not to step out. However, the paparazzi and members of the media could be seen following her throughout the way. A mask-clad Palak could be seen hiding from the cameras. She even tried taking the other exit to avoid the cameras. The video has now gone viral online.



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Netizens react to Ibrahim's viral video

While Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen dodging the cameras, social media users had a field day. Some users commented that the stars call the members of the media themselves and act surprised on spotting them. Others argued that Ibrahim and Palak should not have hidden their romance, as everyone knew they were dating.



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