Allu Arjun Puts Feud Rumours With Ram Charan To Rest, Congratulates Cousin On Welcoming Twins

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcomed their second child on January 31. The couple welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, at a private hospital in Hyderabad. They are already parents to a 2-year-old daughter, Klin Kaara. As soon as the couple confirmed the news of the twins' arrival, congratulatory messages poured in. Among the many fans and industry insiders who wished the ‘mega couple’ was the popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun.

On February 2, Allu Arjun took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to congratulate Ram Charan and Upasana. A part of his post read, "The pride and happiness are radiating on @KChiruTweets garu’s face and Chittika’s as well. So happy to see them and the entire family’s smiling faces. The little ones have brought so much delight to the world with their entry. Double the love, double the joy, for a beautiful new beginning."



Allu Arjun's post comes amid rumours of him feuding with his cousin brother Ram Charan. Their alleged fallout caught the public eye when the Peddi star unfollowed Bunny and his wife, Allu Sneha, on Instagram. However, Charan's wife, Upasana Konidela, continued to follow the couple.



Ram Charan has unfollowed Allu Arjun and his wife | Image: Instagram

This was followed by Ram Charan skipping to wish Allu Arjun on his birthday in April last year on social media. Not only this, Ram Charan's father and mega star Chiranjeevi also skipped wishing his nephew on X (formerly Twitter). However, earlier, the megastar had congratulated Allu Arjun on the massive success of Pushpa 2. If reports are to be believed, the spat began after Allu Arjun's father made a remark aimed at Ram Charan's Game Changer. However, he issued a clarification on the matter later. With his latest post, Allu Arjun has cleared that there is no love lost between the brothers.





