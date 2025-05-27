Are Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Allegations Against Deepika Padukone True? Triptii Dimri's Role In Spirit Leaked Amid Controversy

Updated May 27th 2025, 11:08 IST
Deepika Padukone's exit from Spirit has snowballed into a full-fledged controversy. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his social media accounts to level serious allegations against the actress for employing ‘dirty PR games’ and ‘breaching’ his trust by sharing the plot of his movie with the media. While the filmmaker's allegations have left the internet divided, another major plot point from the film has crawled its way onto social media.
On May 27, a source close to the production of Spirit told Bollywood Hungama the crucial details of Triptii Dimri's character in the Vanga directorial. For the uninitiated, Deepika Padukone was roped in to play the character before the Animal star. Triptii's name was officially announced as the lead star after the Piku actress passed on the opportunity.
As per the publication, “Triptii Dimri plays the part of a hot doctor who falls in love with Prabhas. With Spirit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga will be breaking the norm of conventional romance, as a doctor falls in love with a cop. He has designed intense romantic moments and strong drama in Spirit." The insider in the know added, “Triptii is Vanga's blue-eyed girl. He gave her a big break in Animal, and is continuing the association in Spirit and Animal Park."
Earlier, it was reported by Pinkvilla that Deepika Padukone passed on the role of Spirit because it involved intimate scenes.
Without naming anyone, on May 26, Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his X account to write that he placed ‘100% faith’ in an actor whom he narrates the script of his film to. In a strongly worded note, the filmmaker continued, “Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?" He further implied that the said actor has employed ‘Dirty PR Games’ after her exit from the project.
While social media speculated the note was for Deepika Padukone, the filmmaker cleared the air himself by leaving a comment on the actress' latest Instagram post. He took to the comment section to write, “Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki Mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. (Next time, reveal the whole story. I do not care).” His comment comes as a confirmation of a fallout between the two parties. Deepika is yet to reply to the allegations.
