Babil Khan Backs Out Of Baby Hindi Remake After Tiff With Director Sai Rajesh Over His Breakdown Video

Babil Khan, the son of Irrfan Khan, shocked fans when he broke down during an Instagram live session. In the clip, he called out "Bollywood bullies" and pointed out how difficult it was to survive in the film industry. Many came out in his support, but Tollywood director Sai Rajesh Neelam slammed Babil's team for not mentioning those who "supported him silently".

Later, Babil tried to clarify the matter on his part, mentioning how he had given his blood and sweat for the Baby Hindi remake they were working on. Now, Babil has announced his decision to exit the project and also found support from Sai Rajesh, hinting that the tiff between them is over for now after they mutually parted ways in this project.

Babil Khan was supposed to star in the Hindi remake of Baby | Image: Instagram

About opting out of Baby Bollywood remake, Babil wrote, "With a lot of grit, passion and mutual respect, Sai Rajesh Sir and I both got along on this journey of creating magic together. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, things didn't go ahead as everyone had planned."

He further shared that he will be taking some time off for himself. "Since I will be taking some time off currently, I wish the best to Sai Rajesh Sir and the film team on their future journey. I know there is immense love between us, and we will meet soon in the future and create magic together," the Qala actor concluded.

Babil Khan has exited Baby Bollywood remake | Image: Instagram

Showing his support for Babil's decision to focus on himself, director Sai Rajesh wrote on social media, "Babil is one of the most talented and hardworking actors I have met in my life. However, I have to accept this unfortunate reality of the situation. After spending time with Babil while prepping, I was very happy to be working with such a talented actor... I will still always cherish the experience of seeing him perform in front of me... I will miss my Hero!"