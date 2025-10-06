Vijay Deverakonda Meets With Car Accident Days After Engagement With Rashmika Mandanna, Actor Escpaes Unhurt, Video Of Severly Damaged Car Surfaces

Vijay Deverakonda's car was involved in an accident while returning from Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi. The actor sought blessings with his family after his rumoured engagement with Rashmika Mandanna. While returning, the actor met with a road accident near Undavalli in Jogulamba Gadwal district. According to reports, the incident took place when a Baleno took a wrong turn and crashed into the actor's Lexus.



A video of the actor's severely damaged car has surfaced on social media. Vijay Deverakonda and his companions escaped the accident unharmed. The actor is yet to react to the news of his accident. In the video clip, the left side of the actor's black Lexus car could be seen sustaining the major impact of the accident. Local publications have reported that following the incident, the actor left the spot in his friend's car. No serious injuries have been reported.

Vijay Devarakonda seeks blessings at Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi with blessings

On October 5, Vijay Deverakonda made his first public appearance after his engagement with Rashmika Mandanna on Friday. The Kingdom actor visited Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi with his family. The actor, along with his brother Anand, received an education at the Sri Sathya Sai Baba Higher Secondary School in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, as children.



