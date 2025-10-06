Updated 6 October 2025 at 20:56 IST
Vijay Deverakonda Meets With Car Accident Days After Engagement With Rashmika Mandanna, Actor Escpaes Unhurt, Video Of Severly Damaged Car Surfaces
A day after his engagement with Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda visited Puttaparthi to seek blessings. The actor's car met with an accident while returning.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Vijay Deverakonda's car was involved in an accident while returning from Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi. The actor sought blessings with his family after his rumoured engagement with Rashmika Mandanna. While returning, the actor met with a road accident near Undavalli in Jogulamba Gadwal district. According to reports, the incident took place when a Baleno took a wrong turn and crashed into the actor's Lexus.
A video of the actor's severely damaged car has surfaced on social media. Vijay Deverakonda and his companions escaped the accident unharmed. The actor is yet to react to the news of his accident. In the video clip, the left side of the actor's black Lexus car could be seen sustaining the major impact of the accident. Local publications have reported that following the incident, the actor left the spot in his friend's car. No serious injuries have been reported.
Vijay Devarakonda seeks blessings at Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi with blessings
On October 5, Vijay Deverakonda made his first public appearance after his engagement with Rashmika Mandanna on Friday. The Kingdom actor visited Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi with his family. The actor, along with his brother Anand, received an education at the Sri Sathya Sai Baba Higher Secondary School in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, as children.
Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda Makes First Public Appearance After Engagement To Rashmika Mandanna, Flaunts His Ring In Viral Video
Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Almost Married These Celebs Before Choosing Each Other
His visit came days after his engagement, which was reported to be an intimate event with only family in attendance. Eagle-eyed fans of Vijay Deverakonda spotted a gold band on his left ring finger, indicative of the reports of his engagement being true. While Rashmika Mandanna and the actor are yet to confirm the news, media publications have reported that the couple are all set to tie the knot in February 2026. An official confirmation about the same is awaited.
Also Read: 'I Know You've Been Waiting...': Rashmika Mandanna's First Post After Engagement To Vijay Deverakonda Goes Viral
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 6 October 2025 at 20:24 IST