sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Attacks | Georgia High School Shooting | Emergency Row | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |

Published 17:36 IST, September 4th 2024

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun Make Donations To Kerala CM Relief Fund For Landslide Victims

Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun donate to Kerala's Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund to support rehabilitation efforts in Wayanad, where a landslide on July 30 has claimed 219 lives.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Telugu stars
Telugu stars | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

17:36 IST, September 4th 2024