sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan's Article 370 Provocation | Quad Summit | Lebanon Pager Explosions | US Elections | Kolkata Horror |

Published 13:07 IST, September 18th 2024

Devara Star Jr NTR Expresses A Desire To Feature In A 'Straight Tamil Film' Directed By Vetrimaaran

During the Devara: Part 1 promotional event, Jr NTR expressed his wish to do an out-and-out Tamil Film with his 'favourite' director Vetrimaaran.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jr NTR wants to do straight Tamil film with Vetrimaaran
Jr NTR wants to do straight Tamil film with Vetrimaaran | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

13:07 IST, September 18th 2024