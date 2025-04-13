Did Chiranjeevi Convince Tamannaah Bhatia To Announce Her Break-up With Vijay Varma? Here's What We Know

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were recently reported to have parted ways. The duo broke up after dating for almost two years. However, after their split, every other day, interesting details surface on internet making netizens more surprised. But, did you know Chiranjeevi was the one who had convinced the actress to go public with her break-up?

Did Chiranjeevi guide Tamannaah to announce her break-up with Vijay?

Instagram user Viral Bhayani shared a post in which as per influencer Vicky Lalwani, that Tamannaah’s family friend and veteran star Chiranjeevi got into the discussion and said it would be better if she tells the news of her break-up to the media. Chiranjeevi is very close to the actress and her family as a guardian after she worked with him in the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Apart from this, the caption also mentioned that there were rumours of her father was not in favour of her getting along with Vijay Varma. But later, when the actress was asked about the marriage, she had revealed that she is no longer keen to get married to the actor. She also said that the she felt Vijay was not committed to her and she was also upset with the frequent joint appearances.

File photo of Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia | Image: IMDb

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s relationship timeline

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were first speculated to be dating when the couple was spotted ringing in the New Year together in Goa in December 2022. The rumours about their relationship gained more traction after a video of the two actors were spotted getting intimate at a New Year’s eve party went viral online.

In June 2023, Tamannaah finally went official with her relationship with Vijay in an interview. When asked if their relationship blossomed while filming Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah said "Yes." Talking about Vijay Varma, she added, "He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically. With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. Reportedly, the couple had fell in love when they worked together for the first time in Netflix's anthology Lust Stories 2.

File photo of Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia | Image: Instagram

Vijay was last seen in the film Murder Mubarak which is streaming on Netflix. He had also featured in a series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. While Tamannaah was last seen in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar.