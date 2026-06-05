Director Of Heavily Criticised Peddi Invites Kids To Watch The Sports Drama Amid Backlash Over Janhvi Kapoor's Hypersexualisation

2 years after making her Telugu debut with Devara, Janhvi Kapoor took on another role in Ram Charan-led Peddi. The movie, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, hit the big screens on June 4 and has sparked a massive backlash ever since. Social media users have ripped the movie apart for using Janhvi Kapoor as a prop and scenes of her with Ram Charan actually showcasing harassment, but passed off as romance. The clips circulating online have sparked a bigger conversation about the portrayal of women in the Telugu film industry.

Amid the widespread backlash, the director Buchi Babu Sana has extended an invitation to families to watch the sports drama. Speaking to Gulte, the filmmaker said in Telugu, "#PEDDI is an inspirational character. Bring your kids along, it's a film meant to be enjoyed by the whole family." Social media users have reacted strongly to his statements.

A comment on the post read, “Remove Jhanvi scenes than say this anna”. Another comment read, “ Why, you want even kids to learn Kissing and molesting a woman!?” Echoing the sentiment, a user mentioned, “No fkin thx 🙏 hero dhi inspirational character ah?? What if kids get inspired and learn that abusing is loving ?? or that being abused is js being loved?” The director is yet to publically address the backlash.



Also Read: X Review: 'Peddi Is Disaster, Zero Chemistry Between Ram Charan-Janhvi'

Buchi Babu Sana, Janhvi Kapoor or the Telugu Film Industry: Who should take the fall for Peddi criticism?

The criticism over the hypersexualised scene in Peddi started with a select few on social media but has now sparked wider outrage. Cinegoers and fans have begun to pick sides and shift blame. While the movie is bearing the brunt of the current backlash, such a conversation is not new for the Telugu Film Industry. Previously, Janhvi received flak for her characterisation in Devara.

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