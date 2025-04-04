Hansika Motwani Seeks Quashing of FIR Filed Against Her By Sister-In-Law Nancy James: What Are The Charges Against Her?

Actress Hansika Motwani has approached the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of an FIR registered by her sister-in-law, Muskan Nancy James on charged of cruelty and harassment. As per report, a division bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Shriram Modak issued the notice and adjourned the hearing till July 3.

Charged filed by Hansika’s sister-in-law Muskan Nancy James

Muskan had earlier filed a complaint on December 18, 2024 at Mumbai’s Amboli Police Station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita- 498-A (cruelty), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention). According to the complaint the actress has accused her mother-in-law Jyoti and sister-in-law Hansika of excessive interference in her and Prashant's marital life. She alleged that the constant involvement strained her relationship with her husband. According to reports, she had also alleged that her in-laws demanded expensive gifts and even engaged in fraudulent activities related to property.

She had further alleged that owing to domestic violence she suffered severe stress and developed Bell’s Palsy, a condition causing facial paralysis. In November 2022, Muskan dropped a post opening up about her health struggle. She shared a photo and a video, offering a glimpse of the treatment process.

Muskan Nancy with husband Prashant and sister-in-law Hansika Motwani. | Source: Instagram

For the unversed, Muskan is married to Prashant, who is the brother of actress Hansika. The couple has been living separately for the past two years. They got married in March 2021 in a lavish set-up in Udaipur, but a year later trouble started cropping up in their marriage. Muskan Nancy James made her acting journey with supporting roles and gained recognition with Mata Ki Chowki in 2008. She has also been part of popular shows including Adaalat, Crime Patrol and Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap.

File photo of Nancy James | Source: Instagram

All about Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani is currently one of the popular actresses in South Film Industry. She has been a part of a plethora of films in distinct languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

File photo of Hansika Motwani | Source: IMDb