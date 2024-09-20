sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | PM Modi's US Trip | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Horror | Quad Summit |

Published 13:52 IST, September 20th 2024

Jani Master Arrest: Stree 2 Choreographer Questioned By Police Over Sexual Assault Allegations

According to police, the victim alleged that Jani Master sexually assaulted her in 2020 during a work trip to Mumbai and continued sexual harassment and threatened not to disclose to anyone.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jani Master Arrest: Choreographer Grilled By Cops Over Rape Allegations
Jani Master Arrest: Choreographer Grilled By Cops Over Rape Allegations | Image: The Week
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:52 IST, September 20th 2024