Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika, is one of the highly anticipated movies of this year. After being delayed several times, the movie is now scheduled to release on June 27. As just a month is left for the movie to hit the big screens, Rana Daggubati has piqued the interest of cinemagoers by spilling the beans about the movie.

Everyone in the world will connect to Kalki 2898 AD: Rana Daggubati

As per a report in 123Telugu.com, Rana spoke highly about Kalki and said that it is going to be the "next big moment" not just in India but also in the world. He added that people across the world will connect with the science fiction action drama which is inspired by Hindu mythology. Opening up about promoting the movie at Comic-Con last year, he said, "Generally, big films are promoted at Comic-Con, and hence, we marketed Kalki 2898 AD there.”

(A poster of Kalki | Image: Instagram)

When asked if he is also part of the movie, the actor denied it. He said, "I didn't act in the film." He was snapped at the promotional events owing to which, fans speculated that even he acted in the movie. Apart from Prabhas and Deepika, the movie also stars Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

(A still from the teaser | Image: Instagram)

What else do we know about Kalki 2898 AD?

Reportedly made on a budget of ₹600 crore, the film is set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD. The makers have been keeping the fans on their toes by offering a peek into the characters. A few days ago, they introduced Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama, who has been waiting to be part of the mega war. It has been produced by C. Aswani Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies and will release in two languages - Telugu and Hindi.