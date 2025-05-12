Klin Kaara Confusing Ram Charan's Statue At Madame Tussauds For The Actor Is The Cutest Thing You'll See On The Internet Today | Watch

Ram Charan has joined the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Sachin Tendulkar, Hrithik Roshan and others to become the latest actor whose wax statue was installed at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Singapore. The official unveiling of the statue took place on May 9, and the actor's wife, Upasana Konidela, along with his pet Rhyme, his parents Chiranjevi and Surekha Konidela, attended the ceremony. The actor's wife took to her Instagram account to share photos and videos from the day, and it was their toddler daughter Klin Kaara who stole the show.

Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara steals the limelight at his state unveiling

On May 12, Upasana Konidela took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from the statue unveiling ceremony of her husband at Madame Tussauds. In the photo, the actor, along with his family, posed with the statue. In one of the slides in the carousel post, Upasana shared a brief video.



Also Read: Jr NTR Loses Cool At Fans During RRR Screening In London - VIDEO

In the video, Klin Kaara could be seen making her way to the stage where Ram Charan and Rhyme were posing with the statue. However, instead of going to her father, the toddler was seen approaching the statue, seemingly mistaking it to be the actor. Fans of the actor took to the comment section to have a heart laugh at Kaara's innocent mistake. Her video has now gone viral on social media.



Also Read: When And Where To Watch Sree Vishnu's Single On OTT?

Upasana shared the video with the caption, "eam Rhyme or Team Ram ??? And my Klin Kaara was Just tooo adorable ❤️🧿Priceless ♾️ Ps - Sometimes the wax version makes a better husband– just listening & looking great in every pic ! 😆🤣"



Also Read: Amid Dating Rumours, Samantha Opens Up About Being 'Constantly Judged'