Published 19:26 IST, October 2nd 2024

KT Rama Rao Behind Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Separation, Says Telangana Minister

Telangana’s Forests and Environment Minister Konda Surekha, on Wednesday, alleged that BRS Working President, K.T. Rama Rao, was responsible for the separation of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Chay-Samantha Ruth Prabhu (L), KT Rama Rao (R)
Chay-Samantha (L), KT Rama Rao (R) | Image: Instagram
18:47 IST, October 2nd 2024