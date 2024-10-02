Published 19:26 IST, October 2nd 2024
KT Rama Rao Behind Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Separation, Says Telangana Minister
Telangana’s Forests and Environment Minister Konda Surekha, on Wednesday, alleged that BRS Working President, K.T. Rama Rao, was responsible for the separation of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
- Entertainment News
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Chay-Samantha (L), KT Rama Rao (R) | Image: Instagram
18:47 IST, October 2nd 2024